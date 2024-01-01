Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
智慧 Hi-Fi 音頻 無線多件式 Music Flow H5

規格

評論

支援

智慧 Hi-Fi 音頻 無線多件式 Music Flow H5

NP8540

智慧 Hi-Fi 音頻 無線多件式 Music Flow H5

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 產品類型

    智慧 Hi-Fi 音響

  • 產地

    印尼

電源

  • 電源類型

    AC 電源

輸入 / 輸出

  • 音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In

    φ3.5mm 音源線

  • 藍牙 Bluetooth

    4.0

  • Wi-Fi 音響串連

    20個

  • NFC (BT 自動配對 / 無縫播放)

    Yes

智慧功能 (專屬 LG MUSIC FLOW APP)

  • 專屬 LG Music Flow App

    Yes

  • BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)

    Yes

  • Google CAST

    Yes

  • 搜尋所有裝置音樂檔案

    Yes

  • 多房間智慧音響模式

    Yes

  • 雙喇叭立體聲模式

    需搭配兩個揚聲器

  • 智慧家庭劇院環繞模式

    需搭配智慧 Sound bar LAS750M

  • 內建主流音樂頻道

    Yes

  • 心情電台 (自動音樂分類)

    Yes

音訊效能

  • 聲道

    2.1ch 被動式輻射低音單體

  • 動態響度 Dynamic Loudness Algorithm

    Yes

  • HD 數位高音質播放

    24bit / 192KHz

網路

  • 網狀網路技術 Mesh

    Yes

  • 雙頻 Wi-Fi 網路 (2.4/5GHz)

    Yes

  • 楊聲器網路更新

    Yes

配件

  • Power code

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    340 x 207 x 88

  • 重量 (公斤)

    3.25

使用者評論

為你推薦