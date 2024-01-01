We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NP8740
智慧 Hi-Fi 音頻 無線多件式 Music Flow H7
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
產品類型
智慧 Hi-Fi 音響
-
產地
印尼
電源
-
電源類型
AC 電源
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm 音源線
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
4.0
-
Wi-Fi 音響串連
20個
-
NFC (BT 自動配對 / 無縫播放)
Yes
智慧功能 (專屬 LG MUSIC FLOW APP)
-
專屬 LG Music Flow App
Yes
-
BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)
Yes
-
Google CAST
Yes
-
搜尋所有裝置音樂檔案
Yes
-
多房間智慧音響模式
Yes
-
雙喇叭立體聲模式
需搭配兩個揚聲器
-
智慧家庭劇院環繞模式
需搭配智慧 Sound bar LAS750M
-
內建主流音樂頻道
Yes
-
心情電台 (自動音樂分類)
Yes
音訊效能
-
聲道
2.1ch 被動式輻射低音單體
-
動態響度 Dynamic Loudness Algorithm
Yes
-
HD 數位高音質播放
24bit / 192KHz
網路
-
網狀網路技術 Mesh
Yes
-
雙頻 Wi-Fi 網路 (2.4/5GHz)
Yes
-
楊聲器網路更新
Yes
配件
-
Power code
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
370 x 232 x 110
-
重量 (公斤)
4.10
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品