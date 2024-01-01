We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CM2540
LG LED 時尚藍芽播放機
所有規格
一般規格
-
產品類型
CD 播放機
-
RMS 輸出功率 (W)
20W
可播放光碟
-
CD (Audio)
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
AV 功能
-
EQ 模擬音場模式
10種
輸入/輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入
Yes
-
音訊輸入 - USB
Yes
-
收音機天線 - FM
Yes
-
iPod / iPhone / Android
使用 USB 連接線連結行動裝置
-
藍牙
Yes
適用
-
USB 錄製
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
220 x 220 x 148
