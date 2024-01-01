We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ND5520
LG 雙底座藍牙音響
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
產品類型
雙底座藍牙音響
-
語言
英文
電源
-
耗電量
48W
-
關機耗電量
低於 1W
輸入 / 輸出
-
USB 輸入
Yes
前面板
-
電源開 / 關
Yes
-
電源 LED
Yes
-
開啟 / 關閉
Yes
-
播放 / 暫停
Yes
-
停止
Yes
-
USB
Yes
可播放檔案格式
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
配件
-
電池
Yes
-
RCU - 工具
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
436 x 152 x 115
-
包裝盒 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
516 x 222 x 228
-
重量 (公斤)
2.30
-
毛重 (公斤)
3.5
使用者評論
