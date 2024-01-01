We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NP7860W
LG Sound360 藍牙揚聲器 牛奶白
(0)
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
Music Flow 智慧音響
-
顏色
牛奶白
-
USB 充電
Yes
-
使用電量 (鋰離子電池)
5200mAh
-
充電時間
5小時
-
電源待機時間
20小時
-
產地
韓國
輸入 / 輸出
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
Yes
-
LG TV 無線聲音輸出 (Sound Sync)
Yes
-
NFC (BT 自動配對 / 無縫播放)
Yes
智慧功能 (專屬 LG MUSIC FLOW APP)
-
專屬 LG Music Flow App
Yes
-
心情電台 (自動音樂分類)
Yes
-
雙喇叭立體聲模式
需搭配兩個揚聲器
音訊效能
-
聲道
360° 立體音場 內建中高音單體, 低音單體 被動式輻射低音單體 (Dual)
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
67 x 204 x 67
-
包裝箱 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
94 x 248 x 94
-
重量 (公斤)
0.579
配件
-
micro USB cable
Yes
使用者評論
