LAP340
LG SoundPlate™
(0)
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
Sound Plate
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 光纖
Yes
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
Yes
音訊效能
-
聲道
4.1ch真實環繞多聲道
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 環繞
Yes
-
輸出功率 - 總計 (W)
120W
-
輸出功率 - 前端 (W) L / R
20W x 2
-
輸出功率 - 環繞 (W) L / R
20W x 2
-
輸出功率 - 重低音 (W)
40W
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
700 x 35 x 320
