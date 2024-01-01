We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LAS350B
LG 2.1 Sound Bar 劇院
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
2.1 Sound Bar 劇院
-
產地
中國
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm
-
音訊輸入 - 光纖
Yes
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
4.0
-
LG TV 無線聲音輸出 (Sound Sync)
Yes
功能
-
同時多藍牙裝置連接
3EA
-
藍牙待機
Yes
-
任何電視遙控器的兼容性
8 brand
-
璧掛
Yes
音訊效能
-
聲道
2.1ch
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 環繞
Yes
-
重低音
有線
-
RMS 輸出功率 (W)
120W
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
880 x 59 x 88
-
重低音喇叭 (公釐)
156 x 300 x 281
-
包裝箱 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
944 x 460 x 230
-
重量 (公斤)
主機 & 重低音: 4.8 / 包裝重: 6.7
