LAS750M
智慧 Hi-Fi 音頻 無線多件式 Music Flow HS7
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
智慧 Sound bar
-
產地
印尼
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm
-
音訊輸入 - 光纖
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
1組
-
HDMI - 輸入
1組
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
4.0
-
Wi-Fi 音響串連
Yes
功能
-
LG TV 無線同步 (Sound Sync)
Yes
-
任何電視遙控器的兼容性
8 brand
智慧功能 (專屬 LG MUSIC FLOW APP)
-
專屬 LG Music Flow App
Yes
-
BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)
Yes
-
Google CAST
Yes
-
搜尋所有裝置音樂檔案
Yes
-
多房間智慧音響模式
Yes
-
智慧家庭劇院環繞模式
需搭配智慧音響系列 H7 / H5 / H3
-
內建主流音樂頻道
Yes
-
心情電台 (自動音樂分類)
Yes
音訊效能
-
聲道
4.1ch
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 環繞
Yes
-
ARC 音訊返回通道
Yes
-
重低音
無線
-
動態響度 Dynamic Loudness Algorithm
Yes
-
RMS 輸出功率 (W)
360W
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
1060 x 45 x 82
-
重低音喇叭 (公釐)
171 x 390 x 261
