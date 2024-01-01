智慧 Hi-Fi 音頻 無線多件式 Music Flow HS7

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
所有規格

ㄧ般規格

  • 產品類型

    智慧 Sound bar

  • 產地

    印尼

輸入 / 輸出

  • 音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In

    φ3.5mm

  • 音訊輸入 - 光纖

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    1組

  • HDMI - 輸入

    1組

  • 藍牙 Bluetooth

    4.0

  • Wi-Fi 音響串連

    Yes

功能

  • LG TV 無線同步 (Sound Sync)

    Yes

  • 任何電視遙控器的兼容性

    8 brand

智慧功能 (專屬 LG MUSIC FLOW APP)

  • 專屬 LG Music Flow App

    Yes

  • BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)

    Yes

  • Google CAST

    Yes

  • 搜尋所有裝置音樂檔案

    Yes

  • 多房間智慧音響模式

    Yes

  • 智慧家庭劇院環繞模式

    需搭配智慧音響系列 H7 / H5 / H3

  • 內建主流音樂頻道

    Yes

  • 心情電台 (自動音樂分類)

    Yes

音訊效能

  • 聲道

    4.1ch

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 環繞

    Yes

  • ARC 音訊返回通道

    Yes

  • 重低音

    無線

  • 動態響度 Dynamic Loudness Algorithm

    Yes

  • RMS 輸出功率 (W)

    360W

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    1060 x 45 x 82

  • 重低音喇叭 (公釐)

    171 x 390 x 261

