NB2430A
LG Sound Bar 極簡超聲霸
(0)
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
Speaker Bar
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm
-
音訊輸入 - 光纖
Yes
-
USB 輸入
Yes
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
Yes
音訊效能
-
聲道
2.1ch真實環繞多聲道
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 環繞
Yes
-
RMS 輸出功率 (W)
160W (80W x 2)
可播放檔案格式
-
視訊 - DivX
Yes
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
950 x 71 x 47
使用者評論
