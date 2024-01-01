We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NB3530A
LG Sound Bar極簡超聲霸
(0)
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
Speaker Bar
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm
-
音訊輸入 - 光纖
2組
-
USB 輸入
Yes
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
Yes
音訊效能
-
輸出功率 - 總計 (W)
300W
-
輸出功率 - 前端 (W) L / R
80W x 2
-
輸出功率 - 重低音 (W)
140W
可播放檔案格式
-
音訊 - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
音訊 - DTS
Yes
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
配件
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
遙控器
Yes
-
可攜式輸入纜線
Φ3.5 對 Φ3.5 光纖線
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
950 x 71 x 47
-
前端喇叭 (公釐)
196 x 390 x 297
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品