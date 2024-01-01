We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CM1530BT
LG 組合音響
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
產品類型
藍牙組合音響
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸出 - 耳機插孔
φ3.5mm / φ6.3mm
-
USB 輸入
Yes
-
收音機
FM 天線
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
Yes
音訊效能
-
RMS 輸出功率 (W)
10W
可播放光碟類型
-
音訊 CD
Yes
可播放檔案格式
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
150 x 200 x 212
