We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FBD103
LG DVD 組合音響
(0)
所有規格
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 音訊左 / 右
Yes
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm 音源線
-
視訊輸出 - 色差
Yes
-
麥克風輸入
Yes
-
USB 輸入
Yes
-
收音機
FM 天線
功能
-
USB 錄製
2x, 僅限 CD
音訊效能
-
聲道
2
-
輸出功率 - 總計 (W)
100W
-
輸出功率 - 前端 (W)
50W x 2
收音機
-
RDS (PS、PTY、CT、RT)
Yes
-
預設電台 - 刪除
Yes
可播放光碟類型
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-AUDIO
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW
Yes
-
CD-R / CD-RW
Yes
可播放檔案格式
-
視訊 - MPEG2
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG3
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG4
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
視訊 - DivX
Yes
配件
-
保證卡
Yes
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
喇叭線
Yes
-
RCA 纜線 (音訊), 紅/白, 2P
Yes
-
RCA 纜線 (視訊), 黃色, 1P
Yes
-
FM 天線
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
330 x 139 x 253
-
前端喇叭 (公釐)
165 x 341 x 261
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品