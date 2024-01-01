We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XA64
LG 時尚 CD 組合音響
(0)
所有規格
輸入 / 輸出
-
喇叭輸出 - 前置左 / 右
Yes
-
音訊輸出 - 耳機插孔
φ3.5mm / φ6.3mm
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm 音源線
-
音訊輸入 - AUX
Yes
功能
-
USB Plus
Yes
-
USB 錄製
Yes
音訊模式
-
主 EQ - 一般
Yes
-
主 EQ - 流行
Yes
-
主 EQ - 古典
Yes
-
主 EQ - 搖滾
Yes
-
主 EQ - 自動 EQ
Yes
-
XDSS Plus - XDSS
Yes
收音機
-
RDS (PS、PTY、CT、RT)
Yes
-
頻帶 - FM
Yes
-
預設電台
Yes
-
預設電台 - 刪除
Yes
可播放光碟類型
-
CD-R / CD-RW
Yes
-
音訊 CD
Yes
可播放檔案格式
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
配件
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
遙控器
Yes
-
FM 天線
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
170 x 244 x 275
-
前端喇叭 (公釐)
150 x 244 x 182
使用者評論
