Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 時尚 CD 組合音響

規格

評論

支援

LG 時尚 CD 組合音響

XA64

LG 時尚 CD 組合音響

(0)
列印

所有規格

輸入 / 輸出

  • 喇叭輸出 - 前置左 / 右

    Yes

  • 音訊輸出 - 耳機插孔

    φ3.5mm / φ6.3mm

  • 音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In

    φ3.5mm 音源線

  • 音訊輸入 - AUX

    Yes

功能

  • USB Plus

    Yes

  • USB 錄製

    Yes

音訊模式

  • 主 EQ - 一般

    Yes

  • 主 EQ - 流行

    Yes

  • 主 EQ - 古典

    Yes

  • 主 EQ - 搖滾

    Yes

  • 主 EQ - 自動 EQ

    Yes

  • XDSS Plus - XDSS

    Yes

收音機

  • RDS (PS、PTY、CT、RT)

    Yes

  • 頻帶 - FM

    Yes

  • 預設電台

    Yes

  • 預設電台 - 刪除

    Yes

可播放光碟類型

  • CD-R / CD-RW

    Yes

  • 音訊 CD

    Yes

可播放檔案格式

  • 音訊 - MP3

    Yes

  • 音訊 - WMA

    Yes

配件

  • 使用手冊

    Yes

  • 電池

    Yes

  • 遙控器

    Yes

  • FM 天線

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    170 x 244 x 275

  • 前端喇叭 (公釐)

    150 x 244 x 182

使用者評論

為你推薦