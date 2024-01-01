We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XB14
LG DVD 音響組合
(0)
所有規格
輸入 / 輸出
-
視訊輸出 - 合成
Yes
-
USB 輸入
Yes
-
收音機
FM 天線
功能
-
USB 錄製
2x, 僅限 CD
音訊效能
-
聲道
2
-
輸出功率 - 總計 (W)
10W
-
輸出功率 - 前端 (W)
5W
可播放光碟類型
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-AUDIO
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW
Yes
-
CD-R / CD-RW
Yes
可播放檔案格式
-
視訊 - DivX
Yes
配件
-
保證卡
Yes
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
150 x 205 x 212
-
前端喇叭 (公釐)
130 x 205 x 156
使用者評論
