XP16
LG iPod 組合音響
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
產品類型
iPod / iPhone 組合音響
輸入 / 輸出
-
iPod - 輸入
直上底座
-
iPod - 適用
iPod / iPhone
-
iPod - 播放
音訊
功能
-
USB 錄製
2x, 僅限 CD
音訊效能
-
輸出功率 - 總計 (W)
10W
-
輸出功率 - 前端 (W)
5W x 2
收音機
-
頻帶 - FM
Yes
-
預設電台 - 刪除
Yes
可播放光碟類型
-
CD-R / CD-RW
Yes
-
音訊 CD
Yes
可播放檔案格式
-
1080p 升級
Yes
配件
-
保證卡
Yes
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
FM 天線
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
164 x 209 x 201
-
前端喇叭 (公釐)
140 x 206 x 148
使用者評論
