LG iPod 組合音響

規格

評論

支援

LG iPod 組合音響

XP16

LG iPod 組合音響

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 產品類型

    iPod / iPhone 組合音響

輸入 / 輸出

  • iPod - 輸入

    直上底座

  • iPod - 適用

    iPod / iPhone

  • iPod - 播放

    音訊

功能

  • USB 錄製

    2x, 僅限 CD

音訊效能

  • 輸出功率 - 總計 (W)

    10W

  • 輸出功率 - 前端 (W)

    5W x 2

收音機

  • 頻帶 - FM

    Yes

  • 預設電台 - 刪除

    Yes

可播放光碟類型

  • CD-R / CD-RW

    Yes

  • 音訊 CD

    Yes

可播放檔案格式

  • 1080p 升級

    Yes

配件

  • 保證卡

    Yes

  • 使用手冊

    Yes

  • 電池

    Yes

  • FM 天線

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    164 x 209 x 201

  • 前端喇叭 (公釐)

    140 x 206 x 148

使用者評論

