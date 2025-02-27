We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG客服中心服務時間調整
02/27/2025
LG電子為了提供消費者最好的使用經驗，不斷致力於優化服務品質。
為增加周六聯繫客服的便利性, 提升服務效率，
自2025/4/1起，客服中心服務時間調整如下：
- 星期一到星期六 09:00至18:00
- 星期日及國定假日休假
- 上一步
2025/2/28 和平紀念日休假公告 23/02/2025
https://www.lg.com/tw/support/announcement/TWNTC2025022701/ isCopied
paste