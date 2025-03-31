We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG蒸氣電子衣櫥(全型號)改門服務
03/31/2025
凡購買LG電子衣櫥(全型號)，若消費者於安裝電子衣櫥後欲變更開門方向，
請在產品交付安裝後1個月內，憑出貨憑證或是發票資訊聯絡服務中心，我們將為您免費更改乙次(限由右開改至左開）。
若交付安裝後超過1個月欲變更開門方向，將產生費用3200元（含2500元工本費+700元材料費）。
請注意: R723系列僅改門軸方向，面板方向仍維持左側不變。
