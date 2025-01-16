We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2025年農曆春節尊榮保養服務時間公告
01/16/2025
親愛的客戶您好，感謝您對LG的支持與愛護。
2025/1/17以後申請尊榮保養服務，將於2025/2/3以後安排上門服務，實際上門時間依照技師電話聯繫約定時程為主。
不便之處，敬請見諒。
祝 新年快樂
