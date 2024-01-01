We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD 4K電視
所有規格
面板
-
顯示器類型
UHD 4K
-
螢幕尺寸(型)
49
-
解析度
3840*2160
-
BLU 類型
Edge
廣播系統
-
類比接收器
Yes(NTSC)
-
數位接受器(地面廣播)
Yes (DVB-T2)
視訊
-
影像處理晶片
UHD Mastering Engine
-
4K 升頻
Yes
-
Dynamic Color 動態色彩
Yes
音訊
-
聲音輸出/揚聲器系統
20W / 2ch
-
音效系統
ULTRA Surround
主要特色
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Web Browser (瀏覽器)
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
錄影
Yes(RF輸入/AV 複合訊號)
-
時間平移 (外接硬碟)
Yes(RF輸入/AV 複合訊號)
SMART SHARE - 螢幕分享
-
Miracast / WiDi
Yes
-
網路檔案瀏覽器
Yes
其他功能
-
HEVC 解碼 (RF 除外)
4K 60P
-
Wifi
內建
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
下載APP到外部裝置
Yes
TV - 側邊
-
USB
1組 (2.0)
TV - 後方
-
RF 輸入 (天線/有線)
1組/1組
-
複合影音輸入 (AV In 端子)
1組(1組與色差共用)
-
色差輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1組(1組與複合影音輸入共用)
-
數位音訊輸出 (光纖)
1組
-
HDMI
2組
-
LAN (區域網路)
1組
配件
-
智慧遙控器
Yes(選購)
規格
-
重量 1) SET (不含底座)
14
-
(kg) 2) (含底座)
14.4
-
尺寸 1) SET (不含底座)
1104 x 645 x 56.7
-
(mm) 2) (含底座)
1104 x 708 x 231
-
壁掛孔距 (mm)
300 x 300