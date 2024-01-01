Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UHD 4K電視

規格

評論

支援

LG UHD 4K電視

49UH623T

LG UHD 4K電視

(0)
LG UHD 4K電視
列印

所有規格

面板

  • 顯示器類型

    UHD 4K

  • 螢幕尺寸(型)

    49

  • 解析度

    3840*2160

  • BLU 類型

    Edge

廣播系統

  • 類比接收器

    Yes(NTSC)

  • 數位接受器(地面廣播)

    Yes (DVB-T2)

視訊

  • 影像處理晶片

    UHD Mastering Engine

  • 4K 升頻

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color 動態色彩

    Yes

音訊

  • 聲音輸出/揚聲器系統

    20W / 2ch

  • 音效系統

    ULTRA Surround

主要特色

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser (瀏覽器)

    Yes

DVR(TIME MACHINE)

  • 錄影

    Yes(RF輸入/AV 複合訊號)

  • 時間平移 (外接硬碟)

    Yes(RF輸入/AV 複合訊號)

SMART SHARE - 螢幕分享

  • Miracast / WiDi

    Yes

  • 網路檔案瀏覽器

    Yes

其他功能

  • HEVC 解碼 (RF 除外)

    4K 60P

  • Wifi

    內建

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • 下載APP到外部裝置

    Yes

TV - 側邊

  • USB

    1組 (2.0)

TV - 後方

  • RF 輸入 (天線/有線)

    1組/1組

  • 複合影音輸入 (AV In 端子)

    1組(1組與色差共用)

  • 色差輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1組(1組與複合影音輸入共用)

  • 數位音訊輸出 (光纖)

    1組

  • HDMI

    2組

  • LAN (區域網路)

    1組

配件

  • 智慧遙控器

    Yes(選購)

規格

  • 重量 1) SET (不含底座)

    14

  • (kg) 2) (含底座)

    14.4

  • 尺寸 1) SET (不含底座)

    1104 x 645 x 56.7

  • (mm) 2) (含底座)

    1104 x 708 x 231

  • 壁掛孔距 (mm)

    300 x 300

使用者評論

為你推薦