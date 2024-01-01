We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD TV
所有規格
面板
-
顯示器類型
LED
-
螢幕尺寸(型)
75
-
解析度
3840 x 2160
-
BLU 類型
Edge
-
微像素控制(區域控制)
區域控制
廣播系統
-
類比接收器
Yes(NTSC)
-
數位接受器(地面廣播)
Yes (DVB-T2)
視訊
-
HDR
HDR Super (Dolby Vision + HDR 10)
-
影像處理晶片
UHD Mastering Engine
-
極致亮彩技術
Yes
-
ColorPrime 絢彩顯色科技
ColorPrime Pro
-
3D色彩對映
Yes
-
4K 升頻
Yes
-
Contrast Maximizer 對比優化
Yes
-
HDR 效果 (SDR to HDR)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color 動態色彩
Yes
音訊
-
聲音輸出/揚聲器系統
60W/4.2ch
-
Dolby Digital 解碼
Yes
-
DTS 解碼
Yes
-
單音 / 立體聲 / 雙聲道 (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
音效系統
ULTRA Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning 魔術音效調諧
Yes
-
智慧音效模式
Yes
-
清澈人聲
Clear Voice III
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
音訊裝置輸出(光纖/無線)
Yes
-
音效解碼
AC3 (Dolby Digital)、EAC3、HE-AAC、AAC、MP2、MP3、PCM、DTS、DTS-HD、DTS Express、RA、WMA、apt-X
主要特色
-
智慧縮放
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Web Browser (瀏覽器)
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
錄影
Yes(RF輸入/AV 複合訊號)
-
時間平移 (外接硬碟)
Yes(RF輸入/AV 複合訊號)
SMART SHARE - 媒體分享
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
SMART SHARE - 螢幕分享
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
網路檔案瀏覽器
Yes
其他功能
-
HEVC 解碼 (RF 除外)
4K 60P
-
Wifi
內建
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
下載APP到外部裝置
Yes
-
語言 (選單)
繁體中文/ 英文
電視側邊
-
HDMI
3組
-
USB
3組 (3.0 : 1組 / 2.0 : 2組)
TV - 後方
-
RF 輸入 (天線/有線)
1組/1組
-
複合影音輸入 (AV In 端子)
1組 (迷你孔)
-
色差輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1組 (迷你孔)
-
數位音訊輸出 (光纖)
1組
-
LAN (區域網路)
1組
-
耳機輸出
1組
配件
-
遙控器
智慧遙控器
電源
-
適用電源 (電壓, 頻率)
110Vac 60Hz
規格
-
重量 1) SET (不含底座)
46.8
-
(kg) 2) (含底座)
48.2
-
尺寸 1) SET (不含底座)
1680.6 x 959.0 x 56.0
-
(mm) 2) (含底座)
1680.6 x 1020.8 x 313.0
-
壁掛孔距 (mm)
600 x 400