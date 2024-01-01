Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 79'' Super UHD TV

規格

評論

支援

LG 79'' Super UHD TV

65UH950T

LG 79'' Super UHD TV

(0)
LG 79'' Super UHD TV
列印

所有規格

面板

  • 顯示器類型

    LED

  • 螢幕尺寸(型)

    65

  • 解析度

    3840 x 2160

  • BLU 類型

    Edge

  • 3D

    Yes

  • 微像素控制(區域控制)

    區域控制

廣播系統

  • 類比接收器

    Yes(NTSC)

  • 數位接受器(地面廣播)

    Yes (DVB-T2)

視訊

  • HDR

    HDR Super (Dolby Vision+ HDR 10)

  • 影像處理晶片

    Prime Mastering Engine

  • 極致亮彩技術

    Yes

  • ColorPrime 絢彩顯色科技

    ColorPrime Plus

  • 3D色彩對映

    Yes

  • 10億7千萬色彩表現

    Yes

  • 4K 升頻

    Yes

  • Contrast Maximizer 對比優化

    Yes

  • HDR 效果 (SDR to HDR)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color 動態色彩

    Yes

音訊

  • 聲音輸出/揚聲器系統

    40W / 2.2ch (WF: 20W)

  • Dolby Digital 解碼

    Yes

  • DTS 解碼

    Yes

  • 單音 / 立體聲 / 雙聲道 (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • 音效系統

    ULTRA Surround

  • Harman Kardon 音效認證

    Yes

  • Magic Sound Tuning 魔術音效調諧

    Yes

  • 智慧音效模式

    Yes

  • 清澈人聲

    Clear Voice III

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes(Hi-Fi Audio)

  • 音訊裝置輸出(光纖/無線)

    Yes

  • 音效解碼

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA

主要特色

  • 智慧縮放

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • STB Control

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • My Starter

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser (瀏覽器)

    Yes

DVR(TIME MACHINE)

  • 錄影

    Yes(RF輸入/AV 複合訊號)

  • 時間平移 (外接硬碟)

    Yes(RF輸入/AV 複合訊號)

SMART SHARE - 媒體分享

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

SMART SHARE - 螢幕分享

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • 網路檔案瀏覽器

    Yes

其他功能

  • HEVC 解碼 (RF 除外)

    4K 60P

  • Wifi

    內建

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • 下載APP到外部裝置

    Yes

  • 語言 (選單)

    繁體中文/ 英文

電視側邊

  • HDMI

    3組

  • USB

    3組 (3.0 : 1組 / 2.0 : 2組)

TV - 後方

  • RF 輸入 (天線/有線)

    1組/1組

  • 複合影音輸入 (AV In 端子)

    1組 (迷你孔)

  • 色差輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1組 (迷你孔)

  • 數位音訊輸出 (光纖)

    1組

  • HDMI

    2組

  • LAN (區域網路)

    1組

  • USB

    1組(2.0)

  • 耳機輸出

    1組

配件

  • 3D眼鏡 數量

    2組

  • 遙控器

    智慧遙控器

電源

  • 適用電源 (電壓, 頻率)

    110Vac 60Hz

使用者評論

為你推薦