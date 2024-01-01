We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LSW640B
2019 LG NanoCell 和 UHD TV 適用的 EZ 細長型壁掛式支架
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
尺寸 (W*H*D)
600 x 494 x 27 mm
-
重量
7.9 kg
-
壁掛VESA規格
600 x 400
-
最大UL承重
75 kg
-
適用機型
86QNED86SRA / 86QNED81SRA / 86QNED99SQB / 86QNED86SQA / 86UQ9100PSD / 86NANO91SPA / 86UP8050PSB
使用者評論
