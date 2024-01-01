We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BD560
LG 網路讀霸藍光播放機
(0)
所有規格
可播放光碟
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW (視訊模式)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
CD-Audio
Yes
-
AVC HD
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
AV 格式
-
1080P 升級
Yes
-
視訊 - AVCHD
Yes
-
視訊 - DivX
Yes
-
視訊 - DivX HD
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG2
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
視訊 - MKV
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
音訊 - DTS
Yes
-
音訊 - DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
-
音訊 (解碼) - LPCM
Yes
輸入/輸出
-
音訊輸出 - 同軸
Yes
-
音訊輸入 - USB
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 合成
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - HDMI
Yes
適用
-
USB Plus
Yes
-
USB 錄製
Yes
用途
-
BD 規格 - 多重畫面 (BD 規格 1.1)
Yes
-
BD 規格 - 網路 / BD Live (BD 規格 2.0)
Yes
-
線上服務 - UGC
Yes
-
線上服務 - 相片
Yes
-
線上服務 - 天氣
Yes
配件
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
遙控器
Yes
-
電池
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
430 x 45 x 200
使用者評論
