We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DVD 放影機
所有規格
一般規格
-
產品類型
DVD 播放機
-
語言
Yes
-
Full HD 影像升級
Yes
-
電源 SMPS
Yes
-
運轉耗電量 (W)
10
-
關機耗電量 (W)
1
可播放光碟
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-RW (VR 模式)
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW (視訊模式)
Yes
-
DVD+R (雙層)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
CD-Audio
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
AV 格式
-
視訊 - MPEG4
Yes
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
-
音訊 (解碼) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
音訊 (解碼) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
音訊 (解碼) - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 (解碼) - WMA
Yes
適用
-
USB 播放
Yes
-
前次狀態記憶
Yes
-
漸進式掃描
Yes
-
預播 (快轉)
Yes
-
預播 (倒轉)
Yes
-
慢速 (倒轉)
Yes
-
慢速 (快轉)
Yes
調頻器系統
-
視訊 DAC
108MHz/10bit
-
音訊 DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
音訊聲音開/關
Yes
-
音訊 DRC 開/關
Yes
轉錄
-
音訊 CD 擷取
Yes
GUI
-
圖形使用者介面
Yes
-
語言
Eng/Spa/Fre/Ger/Ita/Por/Dut/Pol/Rus/Hun/Cze/Swe/Gre/Tur/Iranian/Arabic
-
預設語言
English
前面板
-
顯示器
Yes
-
電源開/關
Yes
-
電源 LED
Yes
-
開啟/關閉
Yes
-
播放/暫停
Yes
-
停止
Yes
-
預播 (快轉)
Yes
-
預播 (倒轉)
Yes
-
USB
Yes
後面板
-
類比音訊輸出 (降轉)
Yes
-
數位音訊輸出 - 同軸
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 合成
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - S-Video
No
-
視訊輸出 - 色差 RCA 類型 (Y/Pb/Pr)
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 漸進式掃描
Yes
-
類比音訊輸出 (色差配對) - 左/右
Yes
配件
-
RCU - 工具
U3
-
RCU - 類型
No
-
RCU - 品牌
LG
-
A/V RCA 纜線
Yes
-
Scart 線
No
-
電池 (尺寸：AAA)
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
430 x 35 x 210
-
包裝盒 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
415 x 82 x 296
-
重量 (公斤)
1.6