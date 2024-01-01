Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG DVD 放影機

規格

評論

支援

LG DVD 放影機

DV482

LG DVD 放影機

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般規格

  • 產品類型

    DVD 播放機

  • 語言

    Yes

  • Full HD 影像升級

    Yes

  • 電源 SMPS

    Yes

  • 運轉耗電量 (W)

    10

  • 關機耗電量 (W)

    1

可播放光碟

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-RW (VR 模式)

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW (視訊模式)

    Yes

  • DVD+R (雙層)

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • CD-Audio

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

AV 格式

  • 視訊 - MPEG4

    Yes

  • 音訊 - MP3

    Yes

  • 音訊 - WMA

    Yes

  • 音訊 (解碼) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 音訊 (解碼) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • 音訊 (解碼) - MP3

    Yes

  • 音訊 (解碼) - WMA

    Yes

適用

  • USB 播放

    Yes

  • 前次狀態記憶

    Yes

  • 漸進式掃描

    Yes

  • 預播 (快轉)

    Yes

  • 預播 (倒轉)

    Yes

  • 慢速 (倒轉)

    Yes

  • 慢速 (快轉)

    Yes

調頻器系統

  • 視訊 DAC

    108MHz/10bit

  • 音訊 DAC

    192KHz/24bit

  • 音訊聲音開/關

    Yes

  • 音訊 DRC 開/關

    Yes

轉錄

  • 音訊 CD 擷取

    Yes

GUI

  • 圖形使用者介面

    Yes

  • 語言

    Eng/Spa/Fre/Ger/Ita/Por/Dut/Pol/Rus/Hun/Cze/Swe/Gre/Tur/Iranian/Arabic

  • 預設語言

    English

前面板

  • 顯示器

    Yes

  • 電源開/關

    Yes

  • 電源 LED

    Yes

  • 開啟/關閉

    Yes

  • 播放/暫停

    Yes

  • 停止

    Yes

  • 預播 (快轉)

    Yes

  • 預播 (倒轉)

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

後面板

  • 類比音訊輸出 (降轉)

    Yes

  • 數位音訊輸出 - 同軸

    Yes

  • 視訊輸出 - 合成

    Yes

  • 視訊輸出 - S-Video

    No

  • 視訊輸出 - 色差 RCA 類型 (Y/Pb/Pr)

    Yes

  • 視訊輸出 - 漸進式掃描

    Yes

  • 類比音訊輸出 (色差配對) - 左/右

    Yes

配件

  • RCU - 工具

    U3

  • RCU - 類型

    No

  • RCU - 品牌

    LG

  • A/V RCA 纜線

    Yes

  • Scart 線

    No

  • 電池 (尺寸：AAA)

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    430 x 35 x 210

  • 包裝盒 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    415 x 82 x 296

  • 重量 (公斤)

    1.6

