LG 5.1ch & Aramid Fibler 藍光家庭劇院

規格

評論

支援

LG 5.1ch & Aramid Fibler 藍光家庭劇院

BH7230B

LG 5.1ch & Aramid Fibler 藍光家庭劇院

(0)
列印

所有規格

ㄧ般規格

  • 產品類型

    5.1ch & Aramid Fibler 藍光家庭劇院

輸入 / 輸出

  • 音訊輸入 - 音訊左 / 右

    Yes

  • 音訊輸入 - 光纖

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    1組

  • HDMI - 輸入

    2組

  • USB 輸入

    2.0

  • 外接式硬碟播放

    FAT / NTFS

  • 收音機天線

    FM

  • iPod - 輸入

    iPod 線纜

  • iPod - 適用

    iPod / iPhone / iPad

  • iPod - 播放

    音訊 / 視訊

  • 藍牙 Bluetooth

    Yes

功能

  • 網路韌體更新

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • 音訊 CD 擷取

    Yes

  • iPod / iPhone 播放與充電

    Yes

影像功能

  • 藍光 Full HD

    Yes

  • Ultra HD 4K 影像

    Yes

音訊效能

  • 聲道

    5.1ch真實環繞多聲道

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • DTS 環繞

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • ARC 音訊返回通道

    Yes

  • RMS 輸出功率 (W)

    1200W (194W x 5 + 230W 重低音)

網路

  • 乙太網 RJ45

    Yes

  • LG Netcast 網路連線功能

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

收音機

  • 頻帶

    FM

  • 預設電台

    50個

  • 預設電台 - 刪除

    Yes

可播放光碟類型

  • BD 3D

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW

    視訊模式

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW

    Yes

  • CD-AUDIO

    Yes

可播放檔案格式

  • 視訊 - AVCHD

    Yes

  • 視訊 - DivX

    Yes

  • 視訊 - DivX HD

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MKV

    Yes

  • 視訊 - RMVB

    Yes

  • 音訊 - MP3

    Yes

  • 音訊 - WMA

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    440 x 65 x 298

  • 前端喇叭 (公釐)

    88 x 181 x 81

  • 中央喇叭 (公釐)

    88 x 121 x 81

  • 後端喇叭 (公釐)

    360 x 81 x 70

  • 重低音喇叭 (公釐)

    251 x 336 x 310

  • 包裝箱 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    487 x 524 x 397

  • 重量 (公斤)

    14.0

使用者評論

