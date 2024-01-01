Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9.1ch & Aramid Fibler 藍光家庭劇院

規格

評論

支援

9.1ch & Aramid Fibler 藍光家庭劇院

BH9530TW

9.1ch & Aramid Fibler 藍光家庭劇院

(0)
列印

所有規格

ㄧ般規格

  • 產品類型

    9.1ch & Aramid Fibler 藍光家庭劇院

輸入 / 輸出

  • 音訊輸入 - 音訊左 / 右

    Yes

  • 音訊輸入 - 光纖

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    1組

  • HDMI - 輸入

    2組

  • 麥克風輸入

    φ6.3mm

  • USB 輸入

    2.0

  • 外接式硬碟播放

    Yes

  • 收音機天線

    FM

  • iPod - 輸入

    iPod 線纜

  • iPod - 適用

    iPod / iPhone / iPad

  • iPod - 播放

    音訊 / 視訊

  • 藍牙 Bluetooth

    Yes

功能

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • USB 錄製

    2x, 僅限 CD

  • 音訊 CD 擷取

    Yes

  • 重低音等級音量

    Yes

  • 電視聲音 ez 設定

    Yes

  • 無線後環繞喇叭模組

    Yes

  • BD 規格 2.0 - 網路 / BD Live

    Yes

影像功能

  • 4K 影像昇頻

    Yes

音訊效能

  • 聲道

    9.1ch

  • 輸出功率 - 總計 (W)

    1460W

  • 輸出功率 - 前端 (W) top L / R

    90W x 2

  • 輸出功率 - 前端 (W) L / R

    180W x 2

  • 輸出功率 - 中央 (W)

    180W

  • 輸出功率 - 無線環繞 L / R (W)

    90W x 2

  • 輸出功率 - 重低音 (W)

    200W (被動)

  • 輸出功率 - 無線後端 L / R (W)

    180W x 2

網路

  • 乙太網 RJ45

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

收音機

  • 頻帶

    FM

  • 預設電台

    50個

  • 預設電台 - 刪除

    Yes

可播放光碟類型

  • BD 3D

    Yes

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW

    視訊模式 / VR 模式

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW

    Yes

  • CD-AUDIO

    Yes

  • CD-R / CD-RW

    Yes

可播放檔案格式

  • 視訊 - AVCHD

    Yes

  • 視訊 - DivX

    Yes

  • 視訊 - DivX HD

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MKV

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MPEG2

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • 視訊 - RMVB

    Yes

  • 視訊 - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • 音訊 - DTS

    Yes

  • 音訊 - MP3

    Yes

  • 音訊 - WMA

    Yes

配件

  • 保證卡

    Yes

  • 使用手冊

    Yes

  • 快速安裝指南

    Yes

  • DLNA 安裝光碟

    Yes

  • 無線 Rx 套件

    Yes

  • 電池

    Yes

  • 遙控裝置

    Yes

  • 喇叭線

    Yes

  • HDMI 纜線

    Yes

  • FM 天線

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    444 x 65 x 292.5

  • 前端喇叭 (公釐)

    270 x 1300 x 270

  • 中央喇叭 (公釐)

    360 x 81 x 70

  • 後端喇叭 (公釐)

    270 x 1300 x 270

  • 重低音喇叭 (公釐)

    251 x 336 x 310

