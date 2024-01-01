We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 無線網路讀霸藍光家庭劇院
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
藍光家庭劇院
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 音訊左 / 右
Yes
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm
-
音訊輸入 - 光纖
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 合成
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 色差
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
Yes
-
USB 輸入
2.0
-
外接式硬碟播放
Yes
-
收音機天線
FM
-
iPod - 輸入
外接直上底座
-
iPod - 適用
iPod / iPhone
-
iPod - 播放
音訊 / 視訊
功能
-
DLNA
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
USB 錄製
2x, 僅限 CD
-
喇叭等級調整
Yes
-
重低音等級音量
Yes
-
電視聲音 ez 設定
Yes
-
BD 規格 2.0 - 網路 / BD Live
Yes
-
線上服務 - 相片
Yes
-
線上服務 - 天氣
Yes
影像功能
-
1080p 升級
Yes
音訊效能
-
聲道
4.1ch
-
輸出功率 - 總計 (W)
430W
-
輸出功率 - 前端 (W) L / R
70W x 2
-
輸出功率 - 中央 (W)
70W x 2
-
輸出功率 - 重低音 (W)
150W
網路
-
乙太網 RJ45
Yes
-
無線區域網路 - 內建類型
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
收音機
-
頻帶
FM
可播放光碟類型
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW
Yes
-
CD-AUDIO
Yes
-
CD-R / CD-RW
Yes
可播放檔案格式
-
視訊 - AVCHD
Yes
-
視訊 - DivX
Yes
-
視訊 - DivX HD
Yes
-
視訊 - MKV
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG2
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG3
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG4
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
配件
-
保證卡
Yes
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
喇叭線
Yes
-
HDMI 纜線
Yes
-
FM 天線
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
444 x 65 x 292.5
-
重低音喇叭 (公釐)
196 x 390 x 356