LG 無線網路讀霸藍光家庭劇院

HLX55W

所有規格

ㄧ般規格

  • 產品類型

    藍光家庭劇院

輸入 / 輸出

  • 音訊輸入 - 音訊左 / 右

    Yes

  • 音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In

    φ3.5mm

  • 音訊輸入 - 光纖

    Yes

  • 視訊輸出 - 合成

    Yes

  • 視訊輸出 - 色差

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    Yes

  • USB 輸入

    2.0

  • 外接式硬碟播放

    Yes

  • 收音機天線

    FM

  • iPod - 輸入

    外接直上底座

  • iPod - 適用

    iPod / iPhone

  • iPod - 播放

    音訊 / 視訊

功能

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • USB 錄製

    2x, 僅限 CD

  • 喇叭等級調整

    Yes

  • 重低音等級音量

    Yes

  • 電視聲音 ez 設定

    Yes

  • BD 規格 2.0 - 網路 / BD Live

    Yes

  • 線上服務 - 相片

    Yes

  • 線上服務 - 天氣

    Yes

影像功能

  • 1080p 升級

    Yes

音訊效能

  • 聲道

    4.1ch

  • 輸出功率 - 總計 (W)

    430W

  • 輸出功率 - 前端 (W) L / R

    70W x 2

  • 輸出功率 - 中央 (W)

    70W x 2

  • 輸出功率 - 重低音 (W)

    150W

網路

  • 乙太網 RJ45

    Yes

  • 無線區域網路 - 內建類型

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

收音機

  • 頻帶

    FM

可播放光碟類型

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW

    Yes

  • CD-AUDIO

    Yes

  • CD-R / CD-RW

    Yes

可播放檔案格式

  • 視訊 - AVCHD

    Yes

  • 視訊 - DivX

    Yes

  • 視訊 - DivX HD

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MKV

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MPEG2

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MPEG3

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MPEG4

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

配件

  • 保證卡

    Yes

  • 使用手冊

    Yes

  • 電池

    Yes

  • 喇叭線

    Yes

  • HDMI 纜線

    Yes

  • FM 天線

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    444 x 65 x 292.5

  • 重低音喇叭 (公釐)

    196 x 390 x 356

使用者評論

