UW93
LG 家庭劇院系列專用無線對應組件
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
家庭劇院組件
配件
-
保證卡
Yes
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
尺寸
-
包裝箱 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
52.8 x 110.5 x 140
使用者評論
