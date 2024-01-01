We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WF-116WG
LG 直立式拳能反轉系列 水漾白 / 11公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
一般直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
11
一般功能
-
色彩
水漾白
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
水位控制
10
-
筒槽材質
不銹鋼
-
攪動器
拳擊棒+3迴轉盤
特殊功能
-
汙濁偵測裝置
Yes
-
10段式水位選擇調整設計
Yes
-
神奇過濾網
Yes
-
預約定時洗衣行程設計
Yes
-
提示音
Yes
-
自動預洗行程
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
預洗 + 羊毛
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
加強洗清
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
制服清洗
Yes
-
筒槽清潔
Yes
其他排程
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
590 x 960 x606
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品