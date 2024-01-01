Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
直立式超洗淨系列 香檳金 / 13公斤洗衣容量

規格

評論

支援

WF-139PG

(0)
列印

所有規格

COMMON SPEC

  • 洗衣機類型

    一般直立式

容量

  • 洗衣容量(公斤)

    13

一般功能

  • 色彩

    香檳金

  • 電壓(V)

    110

  • 頻率(Hz)

    60

  • 水位控制

    7

  • 筒槽材質

    不銹鋼

  • 攪動器

    拳擊棒+3迴轉盤

  • 棉屑過濾

    Power lint filter

特殊功能

  • 智慧洗衣系統

    Yes

  • 汙濁偵測裝置

    Yes

其他排程

  • 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

洗衣行程-上置式

  • 標準

    Yes

  • 柔洗

    Yes

  • 快洗

    Yes

  • 牛仔褲

    Yes

  • 聰明洗淨

    Yes

  • 記憶行程

    Yes

  • 靜音

    Yes

  • 槽洗淨

    Yes

尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)

  • 機體(公釐)

    632x102x670

使用者評論

