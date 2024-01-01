We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WF-139PG
直立式超洗淨系列 香檳金 / 13公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
一般直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
13
一般功能
-
色彩
香檳金
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
水位控制
7
-
筒槽材質
不銹鋼
-
攪動器
拳擊棒+3迴轉盤
-
棉屑過濾
Power lint filter
特殊功能
-
智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
汙濁偵測裝置
Yes
其他排程
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
洗衣行程-上置式
-
標準
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
牛仔褲
Yes
-
聰明洗淨
Yes
-
記憶行程
Yes
-
靜音
Yes
-
槽洗淨
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
632x102x670
使用者評論
