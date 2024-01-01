Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
6 Motion DD直驅變頻 直立式洗衣機 典雅銀 / 14公斤洗衣容量

規格

評論

支援

6 Motion DD直驅變頻 直立式洗衣機 典雅銀 / 14公斤洗衣容量

WT-D147MG

6 Motion DD直驅變頻 直立式洗衣機 典雅銀 / 14公斤洗衣容量

(0)
列印

所有規格

COMMON SPEC

  • 洗衣機類型

    6 motion直立式

容量

  • 洗衣容量(公斤)

    14

一般功能

  • 色彩

    典雅銀

  • 電壓(V)

    110

  • 頻率(Hz)

    60

  • 可變轉速(PPM)

    Yes

  • 筒槽材質

    一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽 (筒槽+底盤)

顯示器

  • 顯示器類型

    LED

  • 時間延遲(小時)

    Yes

  • 門鎖指示

    Yes

  • 運轉時間指示燈

    Yes

  • 錯誤訊息指示/警示

    Yes

特殊功能

  • 馬達類型

    直驅變頻(DD)

  • 緩降式上蓋

    Yes

  • Smart自我診斷

    Yes

  • 門框

    全景式無邊框設計

洗衣行程

  • 標準

    Yes

  • 快洗

    Yes

  • 智慧洗清

    Yes

  • 柔洗

    Yes

  • 快速筒槽清潔

    Yes

  • 預洗+洗衣

    Yes

  • 大型衣物

    Yes

  • 運動衣物

    Yes

  • 筒槽清潔

    Yes

  • 雲端客制

    Yes

其他功能

  • 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

尺寸

  • 機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    632 x 1020 x 670mm

使用者評論

為你推薦