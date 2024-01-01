We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HBS-FL7
TONE Free 真無線藍牙耳機
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
霧面黑
-
NCC no.
左耳 : CCAL20LP0400T1
右耳 : CCAL20LP0410T1
-
UVnano衛生管理
充電盒內建紫外線燈殺菌
-
藍牙規格
V 5.0（耳機/免持聽筒/A2DP/AVRCP)
-
電池
真無線藍牙耳機：3.7 V / 55 mAh(鋰離子)
充電盒：3.7 V / 410 mAh(鋰離子聚合物)
-
額定輸入電壓
耳機：DC 4.6 V ~ 4.9 V，110 mA
充電盒：DC 4.75 V ~ 5.3 V，400 mA
-
重量
耳機：6.8 g（單個）
充電盒：41.4 g
-
尺寸
耳機：18.2 mm (寬) x 28.3 mm (長) x 22.8 mm (高)
充電盒：59.9 mm (寬) x 59.9 mm (長) x 27.5 mm (高)
-
外盒尺寸
103.6 mm (寬) x 103.6 mm (長) x 52.5 mm (高)
-
防水功能
IPx4 (不含充電盒)
-
觸控操作設計
Yes
-
Google語音助理
Yes
使用時間(*使用持續時間可能會依連線的行動裝置、使用的功能、設定、訊號強度、操作溫度、頻寬和其他使用方式而異)
-
通話時間
僅用耳機 最長 5 小時
連接充電盒 最長 17 小時
-
音樂播放時間
僅用耳機 最長 6 小時
連接充電盒 最長 21 小時
充電規格
-
充電時間
耳機：1小時內
充電盒：1.5 小時內
(室溫下)
-
快充功能
Yes (充電5分鐘 可使用1小時)
-
USB Type
Type C
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品