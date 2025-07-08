Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
on new LG premium washing machines.
Enjoy AI-powered wash cycles tailored to your laundry
for effortless care

A man and dog

A simple way to care
for laundry

Meet LG's lastest washer!

Elevate your washing experience today.

Wear Longer, More Often, Always New

Technology to keep the various clothes in your closet clean and delicate, from washing to drying and styling care.

The Laundry Appliances, You Are Looking For

Discover smarter, faster, and more efficient ways to care for your clothes.

Washing Machines

Washing Machines

Intelligent fabric care

Tumble Dryers

Tumble Dryers

Smart dryers for reliable results

Washer Dryers

Washer Dryers

All-in-one laundry experience

LG WashTowers

LG WashTowers

A single unit washer and dryer

Styler

Styler

Sanitize, refresh and dry

Washing Machines

Washing Machines

Powerful clean, less energy

Tumble Dryers

Tumble Dryers

Fast drying, low energy use

Washer Dryers

Washer Dryers

Efficient wash & dry combo

LG WashTowers

LG WashTowers

Dual saving on energy & time

Singles or couples

Small

For singles or couples

Families

Middle

For families

Large families

Large

For large families

Bigger Capacity, Same Size

Bigger Capacity,
Same Size

Wash 2kg more clothes at once in the same size washing machine, with increased drum capacity.

TurboWash™ 360˚

Quick Washing

Each load is gently, thoroughly cleaned by four TurboWash™ 360˚ spray nozzles in just 39 minutes.

Space-Saving

Space-Saving

Save space without compromising on performance and clothing care with combined washing machine and dryer.

Find Your Perfect Laundry Companion

Which washing machine or dryer is best for my home? 

We will guide you on which product to choose. You only need to check two steps.

Save at Special Prices

Be sure to take chance of promotions and discounts.

Trade-Up

Get an instant discount when you buy selected products and trade in a product from the same category.

Only on LG.com/uk.

£400 off LG's new, top of the range Washing Machines
£400 off LG's new, top of the range Washing Machines

AI-powered Washing Machines with wash cycles tailored to your laundry for effortless care

29/01/2025 ~ 18/03/2025

Great offers
Great offers

Don't miss out on our amazing discounts

31/01/2025 ~ 07/02/2025

Elevate your home with reliable LG appliances

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

This image shows promotional products

Free Delivery,
Free Installation

Home appliance product

delivery, installation and disposal.

5 year warranty logo

5 Year
Warranty

After having purchased a participating appliance,

register for your 5 year warranty.

Laundry category lineup

Laundry Buying Guide

Whatever your laundry needs, LG has the products to suit your lifestyle.

Smart Tips for Efficient Laundry Appliance Use

Browse washing features and laundry technology to suit your lifestyle, including intelligent fabric protection care.

This image Energy-efficient garment care, made possible by LG

Energy-efficient
garment care,
made possible by LG

This image Get that fluffy 'hotel towel feel' in your own home

Get that fluffy
'hotel towel feel'
in your own home

This image Are you using laundry detergent correctly

Are you using
laundry detergent
correctly?

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to your questions about our products.

Q.

What is the standard-size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

 

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.

 

 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.

 

 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).

 

When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

 

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.

 

 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.

 

 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs.

 

The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.

 

It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness.

 

The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.

 

* Tested by Intertek on January 2023.

 

Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

 

* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work.

 

In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Q.

How do I choose a new dryer?

A.

Consider the following when selecting a dryer :

 

1. Capacity based on your family's size.

 

2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill.

 

3. Drying programs that fit your needs.

 

4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ.

 

5. Installation space needed for the dryer.

 

6. Reliability and quality guarantee services.

Q.

Does this product require additional vent installation?

A.

LG dryers are ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.

Q.

What do I need to know before stacking my washer and dryer?

A.

Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.

 

1.  Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)

 

2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.

 

3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.

Q.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

A.

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance. Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.

 

1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.

 

2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.

 

3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Q.

Which clothes should not go in the dryer?

A.

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.

 

Do not dry the following items:

 

1. Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets.

 

2. Heat-sensitive clothing.

Q.

How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?

A.

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.

 

1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.

 

2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Q.

