AEM Developer

[Entry Code : 10100]

EngineeringAEM Developer

Weybridge, UK
22/05/2023 ~ 31/05/2023
Date posted: 16/05/2023
AEM Developer

Roles &amp; Responsibilities 
1. Development of AEM content type models, workflows, templates, and
components, and user permissions.
2. Have extensive knowledge in the AEM platform, creating digital experience for the
customer.
3. Setup and configure AEM authoring, publish, and dispatcher environment
with Adobe  recommended best practices.
4. Integrate AEM with other marketing products like Assets, Target, Analytics etc and
other internal endpoints. 
5. Work with front-end technologies and frameworks 
6. Should have working knowledge of AEM building blocks.
7. Good to have knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and JavaScript
frameworks/libraries ( jQuery, Grunt,  Bootstrap etc.), and CSS is preferred 

8. Experience with Continuous Integration and related tools (Jenkins/Cruise
Control/Maven/GitHub)  is preferred.

Key Skills Required  
Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Experience Platform, OSGi, Apache Sling, Apache  Sightly.

Preferred Qualifications and Experience  
1. 2+ years of AEM relevant experience with at least 1 full cycle AEM
implementation.
2. Experience with Java technologies and frameworks 
3. Experience with other web technologies like Search, XML, XSL etc.  
4. Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written)

