AEM Developer

Roles & Responsibilities

1. Development of AEM content type models, workflows, templates, and

components, and user permissions.

2. Have extensive knowledge in the AEM platform, creating digital experience for the

customer.

3. Setup and configure AEM authoring, publish, and dispatcher environment

with Adobe recommended best practices.

4. Integrate AEM with other marketing products like Assets, Target, Analytics etc and

other internal endpoints.

5. Work with front-end technologies and frameworks

6. Should have working knowledge of AEM building blocks.

7. Good to have knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and JavaScript

frameworks/libraries ( jQuery, Grunt, Bootstrap etc.), and CSS is preferred



8. Experience with Continuous Integration and related tools (Jenkins/Cruise

Control/Maven/GitHub) is preferred.



Key Skills Required

Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Experience Platform, OSGi, Apache Sling, Apache Sightly.



Preferred Qualifications and Experience

1. 2+ years of AEM relevant experience with at least 1 full cycle AEM

implementation.

2. Experience with Java technologies and frameworks

3. Experience with other web technologies like Search, XML, XSL etc.

4. Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written)