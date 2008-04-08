LG LAUNCHES ITS PREMIUM 22" 10,000:1 MONITOR IN THE UK

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Berkshire, UK, 8 April, 2008 - LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, today announces the launch of the W2252TQ, its first 22" widescreen monitor with an industry leading 10,000:1 Digital Fine Contrast ratio (DFC). Encased in an attractive black glossy curved frame, an electric blue power light completes this stylish monitor, while providing users with outstanding viewing clarity.
Fiona Landsberg, marketing manager, LG Electronics, says, 'Our focus is to bring exceptional image quality and style to consumers. This high-end, design-led addition to our 10,000:1 DFC range offers users outstanding viewing clarity, which is perfect for work, gaming or simply watching movies at home.'
Powered by LG's picture enhancing chipset, F-Engine, this new LG monitor has the best image definition and colour reproduction available today. When set to 'Movie Mode', a pre-configured setting of the F-Engine, the contrast ratio is maxed to 10,000:1, creating some of the most life-like images experienced on a PC.
The W2252TQ follows the launch of LG's 19" L197WH, the first monitor in the UK to boast the ground-breaking 10,000:1 DFC, last month.
Key specifications of the W2252TQ monitor:
- DFC: 10,000:1 (when in F-Engine 'Movie Mode')
- 2ms response time (grey-to-grey)
- High resolution: 1680 x 1050
- Brightness: 300 nits
- 170 degree viewing angle and 16.7cd/m
For high-res images and further information please contact:
Jon Abbott / Lucinda Brett
Firefly Communications
lgitteam@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0)20 7386 1576