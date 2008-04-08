About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

LG LAUNCHES ITS PREMIUM 22" 10,000:1 MONITOR IN THE UK

Corporate 04/08/2008
Print

Berkshire, UK, 8 April, 2008 - LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, today announces the launch of the W2252TQ, its first 22" widescreen monitor with an industry leading 10,000:1 Digital Fine Contrast ratio (DFC). Encased in an attractive black glossy curved frame, an electric blue power light completes this stylish monitor, while providing users with outstanding viewing clarity.





Fiona Landsberg, marketing manager, LG Electronics, says, 'Our focus is to bring exceptional image quality and style to consumers. This high-end, design-led addition to our 10,000:1 DFC range offers users outstanding viewing clarity, which is perfect for work, gaming or simply watching movies at home.'
Powered by LG's picture enhancing chipset, F-Engine, this new LG monitor has the best image definition and colour reproduction available today. When set to 'Movie Mode', a pre-configured setting of the F-Engine, the contrast ratio is maxed to 10,000:1, creating some of the most life-like images experienced on a PC.

The W2252TQ follows the launch of LG's 19" L197WH, the first monitor in the UK to boast the ground-breaking 10,000:1 DFC, last month.


Key specifications of the W2252TQ monitor:

- DFC: 10,000:1 (when in F-Engine 'Movie Mode')

- 2ms response time (grey-to-grey)

- High resolution: 1680 x 1050

- Brightness: 300 nits

- 170 degree viewing angle and 16.7cd/m



For high-res images and further information please contact:

Jon Abbott / Lucinda Brett

Firefly Communications
lgitteam@fireflycomms.com

+44 (0)20 7386 1576

BACK TO LIST