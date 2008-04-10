SLIM STYLISH SLEEK LCDS HAVE JUST GOT SEXY

1.7-inches, wireless and LED backlight models lead

LG's designer LCD range



Berkshire, 13 February 2008LG Electronics announces its stylish 2008 LCD HDTV line-up, consisting of 24 models within eight series. Seventeen of the sets have 'HD Ready' 1080p display capability and screen sizes range from 19- to 52-inches. The line features multiple design and technological innovations, including a sleek 1.7-inch thick LCD, a unique wireless HDTV and a model with impressive LED backlighting technology.

The new LCD HDTVs combine eye-catching design with enhanced features to deliver superior picture quality and enhanced functionality. With a striking, slim silhouette, red-coloured back, and round aperture with LED light, the flagship 1.7-inch thin LG6100 is the epitome of elegance. Styling transcends the line, as series including the LG7000, LG7100 and LG7500, feature a unique teardrop design, red colour accenting and a 'high-gloss' black finish.



A new invisible speaker system further highlights the beauty of the LCD HDTV line. This unique system incorporates speaker actuators around the perimeter of the entire bezel, eliminating traditional speaker drivers and associated grills. This not only allows for a sleek, finished look, but also offers a wider 'sweet spot' by creating a virtual 'wall' of sound. What's more, LG's new 'Clear Voice' technology automatically enhances the sound frequency range of the dialogue even when background noise swells.



But beautiful design is only part of the story. The new LG LCD line also delivers on picture performance. Other advanced features, including TruMotion 100Hz/120Hz technology, wireless connectivity and Image Science Foundation custom calibration certification (ISFccc), provide more options for consumers seeking premium LCD HDTV performance.



LG'S NEW LCDS: OPULENT DESIGN, DISTINCTIVE COLOUR ACCENT



Available in the first half of 2008:

LG6000 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 32-, 37-, 42-, 47- inch) " LG's thin LG6000 HD Ready 1080p LCD Series has all the features and functionalities of the LG6100 model. Key features include:

o 15:000:1 dynamic contrast ratio

o TruMotion 100Hz/120Hz technology (42" and 47")

o Invisible speaker system

o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimisation of brightness and colour

o 24p TruCinema

o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Colour

o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files

o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

o AV Mode allowing choice of movie, game and sport mode



LG5000 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 32-, 37-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch) - The LG5000 series, slim profile, black high-gloss finish and invisible speaker system create a clean, high quality look with performance to match. These "HD Ready" 1080p sets feature LG's proprietary Intelligent Sensor, which automatically adjusts the picture to ensure that its quality excels in all viewing conditions, and an expert mode for custom picture calibration. Other features include:

o 15,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and colour

o 24p TruCinema

o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Colour

o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment



LG3000 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 19-, 22-, 26-, 32-, 37- and 42-inch) - The LG3000 series is LG's 720p LCD HDTV line. It offers consumers a wide range of screen sizes and features invisible speakers that enhance its sleek, modern look. Other features include:

o Content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games

o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Colour (32-inch and larger sets only)

o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment (32-inch and larger sets only)







About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.



About LG Electronics Digital Display Company

LG Electronics Digital Display Company provides core technologies for cutting-edge digital products and is a world leader in digital display products including Plasma TVs, LCD TVs and Monitors, and HDTV (high-definition televisions).





