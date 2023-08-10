About Cookies on This Site

The Art of Essence

LG SIGNATURE stays true to the essence, delivering a new sense of life for the most discerning individual.
The Art of Essence<br> Learn more
AWARDS

Watering System

Watering Engine rotates at high speed powerfully ejecting 18L water in an hour to wash inhaled air. Atomized water is absorbed and purified by Watering Filters. Comfortable humidity is offered by the purified water.
Air-Purifier_02_p

Rain View Window

With Rain View Window, you can enjoy visualized air purification.
Air-Purifier_03_p

UV LED & Smart Drying

By Ultra Violet light, water in the bucket is sterilized before sprayed. When humidification is stopped, filters are dried to prevent virus and bacteria.
Air-Purifier_05_p

Easy Bucket

Water bucket is easily separated from the body to be cleaned easily.
Air-Purifier_06_p

Trickle Watering

Water bucket is designed to be filled easily, without being detached.
Air-Purifier_07_p

Smart ThinQ and Remote Control

The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier is loaded with SmartThinQ™ and remote control technology. You can check indoor and outdoor air condition through your smart phone.
Air-Purifier_08_p

10 Year Warranty for Inverter Motor

The LG SIGNATURE air purifier is given with 10 years of Inverter motor warranty.

