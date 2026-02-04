We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
R32 Monobloc S II, 3Ø, 12kW
Key Features
- No refrigerant piping work
- Standalone heat pump allowing easy installation (Plug and play solution)
- ErP energy label class A+++/A++ (Average climate 35°C/55°C LWT)
- Refined gray design that adapts to various surroundings
- High leaving water temperature up to 65°C and wide operating range down to -25°C ambient temperature
- Low noise level for high installation flexibility
All Spec
DIMENSION
Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)
1,320 x 1,019 x 520
EXTERIOR
Color of outdoor unit chassis (Color / RAL code)
Dawn gray / RAL 7037
Color of outdoor unit front grille (Color / RAL code)
Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)
COP
3.60
Heating capacity (kW)
11.00
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)
COP
4.90
Heating capacity (kW)
12.00
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)
COP
2.90
Heating capacity (kW)
12.00
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)
Cooling capacity (kW)
12.00
EER
4.80
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)
Cooling capacity (kW)
12.00
EER
3.20
OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 27
DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 80
Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 65
OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 48
Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-25 ~ 35
PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/OUTDOOR UNIT)
Inlet diameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
Outlet diameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
POWER SUPPLY
Voltage, phase, frequency for outdoor unit (V, Ø, Hz)
380 ~ 415, 3, 50
REFRIGERANT
GWP
675
Precharged amount (g)
1,600
Type
R32
SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)
SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)
4.67 / 3.47
Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)
A+++/A++
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
60 / 56
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
38 / 34
WEIGHT
Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)
117.0
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.