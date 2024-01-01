We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LT1000P - 6 Month / 200 Gallon Capacity Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, inch)
7 x 2 x 2
-
Product Weight (kg)
0.18
-
Product Weight (lbs)
0.39
GENERAL
-
Acc Type
Part
-
Parts Number
AGF80300705
-
Type
Accessory
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.