LG Washing Machine Buying Guide

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. It’s only the depth that changes depending on the drum size.

Dimensions: W 600mm x H 850mm x D 565-675mm

Use this five-point checklist to ensure your LG Washing Machine will be the perfect fit for your home:

1 There must be enough space behind and around your washing machine for piping and installation. Make sure to read clearing space requirements for your model before ordering.

2 Check there is enough clearance in front of your washing machine to open the door.

3 Think about how you will get your washing machine to its final destination. Will it fit through doorways / up the stairs / inside a communal elevator? Make sure to measure and plan the access route beforehand as the installation might cause you problems.

4 Ensure there is a power source within reach. LG recommends plugging your washing machine directly into the mains power, not via an extension cord.

5 Stacking is a good way to save floor space – but do check there is a compatible stacking kit for your washer and dryer.