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Dishwashers
What Is QuadWash™ and How Does It Clean Dishes?
QuadWash™ is a dishwasher cleaning technology designed to improve wash coverage while remaining gentle on dishes. Instead of using a traditional two-arm spray system, QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional spray arms that rotate and move independently to reach items from multiple angles.
This page explains how QuadWash™ works, what makes it different from conventional dishwasher wash systems, and how enhanced spray coverage can support more consistent cleaning performance. Understanding this technology can help you evaluate how dishwasher wash performance supports everyday cleaning needs.
FAQ
What is QuadWash™ technology?
LG’s QuadWash™ technology uses four spray arms instead of the traditional two, ensuring that dishes are cleaned from multiple angles. This innovation enhances cleaning efficiency by improving spray coverage and delivering more even water distribution throughout the dishwasher.
How does QuadWash™ differ from conventional dishwasher wash systems?
Conventional dishwasher systems typically use two spray arms, which may limit water coverage in some areas. QuadWash™ adds two additional arms and multi-directional motion, helping improve spray reach and consistency across the entire rack.
Why does spray coverage matter in dishwasher performance?
QuadWash™ is designed to balance cleaning strength and care by distributing water efficiently rather than relying on high pressure alone. This approach helps remove food residue while remaining suitable for a mix of heavily soiled items and more delicate dishes.
Does QuadWash™ affect overall wash performance?
Wash performance is influenced by multiple factors, including spray coverage, programme selection, loading method, and detergent use. In this context, QuadWash™ focuses on improving spray reach and distribution, which can support consistent cleaning results when used as intended.
Why should you consider a dishwasher with QuadWash™?
If you frequently wash mixed loads or want more even spray coverage across different rack levels, a dishwasher with QuadWash™ may be worth considering. When comparing dishwasher options, reviewing wash technology alongside dishwasher type and capacity can help you choose a model that fits your cleaning needs.