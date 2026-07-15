What Is QuadWash™ and How Does It Clean Dishes?

QuadWash™ is a dishwasher cleaning technology designed to improve wash coverage while remaining gentle on dishes. Instead of using a traditional two-arm spray system, QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional spray arms that rotate and move independently to reach items from multiple angles.

This page explains how QuadWash™ works, what makes it different from conventional dishwasher wash systems, and how enhanced spray coverage can support more consistent cleaning performance. Understanding this technology can help you evaluate how dishwasher wash performance supports everyday cleaning needs.