How to Choose the Right Type of Dishwasher for Your Kitchen

Most household dishwashers fall into three main types: freestanding, built-in, and built-under. Each type mainly differs in how it is installed and how it fits into your kitchen cabinetry and layout.

Freestanding dishwashers are designed to stand alone and can be installed in a variety of locations. They typically have finished side panels and a visible top, which allows more flexible placement and easier replacement.

Built-in dishwashers are installed within kitchen cabinetry for a more integrated, seamless look. They are usually concealed behind a cabinet panel or feature a built-in front, allowing the appliance to align cleanly with surrounding kitchen units.

Built-under dishwashers are designed to fit under a countertop with visible front control panel and exterior of the product. They sit beneath the worktop but are not fully concealed, which distinguishes them from fully built-in models.

While all three types use a similar cleaning process, differences in installation and integration can influence kitchen layout, accessibility, and overall usability.