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Dishwashers
What Is TrueSteam™ and How Does It Help Clean Dishes?
TrueSteam™ is a dishwasher steam-based cleaning feature designed to support effective rinsing and help reduce water spots on dishes. By releasing steam during selected wash cycles, it allows moisture to reach multiple areas inside the dishwasher, including corners that may be harder to cover with water spray alone.
This page explains how TrueSteam™ works, how steam can assist with loosening dried-on food, and how it may help improve overall dish appearance after washing. It also outlines how steam is used alongside other wash features and what factors can influence real-world results.
FAQ
What is TrueSteam™ in a dishwasher?
TrueSteam™ is a dishwasher feature that releases steam during selected wash cycles. The steam is designed to support rinsing and cleaning by allowing moisture to spread across multiple areas inside the dishwasher.
*Steam functions and related specifications are subject to change without notice for product improvement.
How does TrueSteam™ help clean dishes?
By releasing steam during the wash process, TrueSteam™ helps loosen dried-on food residue and supports rinsing. Steam can reach areas that may be less exposed to direct water spray, helping improve overall wash coverage.
*Steam functions and related specifications are subject to change without notice for product improvement.
Can TrueSteam™ help reduce the need for pre-hand washing?
TrueSteam™ may help reduce the need for extensive pre-hand washing by assisting with loosening tough, dried-on food. However, removing large food particles before loading is still recommended for optimal results.
*Steam functions and related specifications are subject to change without notice for product improvement.
How does TrueSteam™ help reduce water spots?
Steam helps improve moisture distribution during the wash and rinse process, which can support more even drying conditions and help reduce visible water spots on dishes.
*Steam functions and related specifications are subject to change without notice for product improvement.
Has TrueSteam™ performance been tested?
TrueSteam™ performance has been evaluated under controlled laboratory conditions by independent testing organisations, including TÜV Rheinland and Korea Testing & Research Institute. Tests assessed water spot reduction and sanitisation performance under specific operating conditions. In laboratory testing, TrueSteam™ helped reduce water spots by up to 84%, supporting cleaner-looking dishes and improved drying results.
Results are based on defined laboratory conditions and may vary depending on water quality, load composition, selected programme, and usage environment.
Does TrueSteam™ really sanitize dishes?
Yes. LG TrueSteam™ uses high‑temperature steam generated from water boiled to 100°C, which circulates throughout the tub and reaches hard‑to‑clean surfaces.
Under controlled test conditions, this process demonstrated a bacterial reduction rate of 99.999%*, helping to thoroughly sanitize dishes during the wash cycle.
*99.999% bacterial reduction
-Test date: 21.9.1
-Test agency: KTR(Korea Testing & Research Institute)
-Test report number: TBK-2021-005911, TBK-2021-005912, TBK-2021-005913
-Test model: LG 14 Place XD dishwasher
-Test conditions: The dishwasher operated in Eco + Hi-Temp + Steam mode. Contaminated inoculum was applied to 2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls with an initial concentration of approximately (1.0*10^8) CFU/mL.
-Test method: Test strains were pre-incubated on Tryptic soy agar at (35±1)℃ for 18~24 hours and adjusted to (1.0~9.9*10^8) CFU/mL using sterile saline. Sterilized dishes (2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls) were inoculated with 0.2 mL of the test solution, dried for 1 hour, and placed in the dishwasher.
-Test results: Under the test conditions, Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes were reduced by more than 99.999%.
-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
When should you consider a dishwasher with TrueSteam™?
A dishwasher with TrueSteam™ may be worth considering if you frequently wash dishes with dried-on food or want support for reducing visible water spots. Reviewing steam features alongside wash systems, drying methods, and usage habits can help determine whether it suits your cleaning needs.
*Steam functions and related specifications are subject to change without notice for product improvement.