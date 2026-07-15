What Is TrueSteam™ and How Does It Help Clean Dishes?

TrueSteam™ is a dishwasher steam-based cleaning feature designed to support effective rinsing and help reduce water spots on dishes. By releasing steam during selected wash cycles, it allows moisture to reach multiple areas inside the dishwasher, including corners that may be harder to cover with water spray alone.

This page explains how TrueSteam™ works, how steam can assist with loosening dried-on food, and how it may help improve overall dish appearance after washing. It also outlines how steam is used alongside other wash features and what factors can influence real-world results.