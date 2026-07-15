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    Dishwashers

    What Is Auto Open Door and How Does It Help Dry Dishes?

       

    LG dishwasher with partially open door showing smooth glide rack and ergonomic handle design.

    Auto Open Door is a drying feature designed to improve drying performance after the wash cycle finishes.

    At the end of the cycle, the dishwasher door automatically opens slightly to allow excess steam to escape. This helps moisture dissipate more naturally, supporting better drying results without additional energy input.

     

    This page explains how Auto Open Door works, when it is most effective, and what to consider when choosing a dishwasher with this feature.

    FAQ

    What is Auto Open Door on a dishwasher?

    Auto Open Door is a dishwasher feature that automatically opens the door slightly at the end of a cycle. This helps release trapped steam and reduce residual moisture on dishes.

    How does Auto Open Door help with drying?

    By releasing steam at the end of the cycle, Auto Open Door helps lower humidity inside the dishwasher. This supports natural evaporation, which can improve drying performance, especially for items prone to retaining moisture.

    What are the benefits of Auto Open Door compared to closed-door drying?

    Auto Open Door supports more efficient moisture release without relying solely on heat. This can contribute to improved drying results while avoiding additional energy use during the final stage of the cycle.

    When is Auto Open Door most useful?

    Auto Open Door is particularly useful for plastic containers and lightweight items that tend to retain moisture. It can also be beneficial in everyday loads where improved air circulation helps support drying comfort after unloading.

    Does Auto Open Door work the same in all environments?

    Drying performance may vary depending on factors such as room temperature, humidity, load composition, and programme selection. Auto Open Door supports drying by releasing steam, but overall results can differ based on usage conditions.

    Should Auto Open Door be a deciding factor when choosing a dishwasher?

    If drying performance and everyday convenience are important to you, Auto Open Door can be a feature worth considering. 

    It may be especially relevant for households that frequently wash plastic containers or prefer reduced reliance on heated drying. When comparing dishwasher options, Auto Open Door can be reviewed alongside other drying and cleaning features to find the best overall fit.

    LG dishwasher lineup including freestanding and built-in models displayed in a minimal kitchen setting.

    LG dishwasher lineup including freestanding and built-in models displayed in a minimal kitchen setting.

    Discover LG Auto Open
    Dry Dishwasher /
    Discover LG Dishwasher

    Discover LG Auto Open <br/>Dry Dishwasher / <br/>Discover LG Dishwasher Learn More

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