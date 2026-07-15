What is a built-in dishwasher?

A built-in dishwasher is installed directly into kitchen cabinetry to create a seamless, integrated kitchen design. This type of dishwasher is commonly chosen for kitchens where design consistency, space optimisation, and a clean finish are priorities.

This page explains what defines a built-in dishwasher, how it differs from other dishwasher types, and when it may be the right choice for your kitchen. It also covers practical considerations such as installation requirements, everyday usability, and performance factors to help you decide whether a built-in dishwasher suits your space and lifestyle.