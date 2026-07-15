What is a built-under dishwasher?

A built-under dishwasher is designed to be installed beneath a kitchen countertop while keeping its own visible front panel. It offers a balance between integration and flexibility, making it a practical option for kitchens that cannot accommodate full built-in installation.

This page explains what defines a built-under dishwasher, how it differs from other dishwasher types, and when it may be suitable for your kitchen. It also outlines key considerations such as space requirements, installation planning, and everyday usability to help you decide whether a built-under dishwasher fits your needs.