What is a freestanding dishwasher?

Choosing a freestanding dishwasher depends on how much flexibility you need in your kitchen layout and installation. Unlike built-in or built-under models, freestanding dishwashers are designed to stand alone, making them easier to install, replace, or relocate.

This page explains what a freestanding dishwasher is, how it differs from other dishwasher types, and when it may be the right choice for your home. It also covers practical considerations such as space, installation, and everyday usability to help you decide if a freestanding model suits your kitchen and lifestyle.