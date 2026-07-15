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Dishwashers
What Is LG ThinQ™ for Dishwashers and What Can It Do?
LG ThinQ™ for dishwashers is a smart connectivity feature that helps you monitor, customise, and manage your dishwasher from your smart device.
Through the LG ThinQ™ app, you can receive cycle completion notifications, personalise settings, and download additional wash programmes designed for different dishwashing needs.
This page explains how LG ThinQ™ works with dishwashers, what you can do with connected features, and when smart control may be useful in everyday use.
FAQ
What is LG ThinQ™ for dishwashers?
LG ThinQ™ for dishwashers is a smart connectivity feature that uses Wi-Fi and allows you to interact with your dishwasher through a compatible smart device. It enables remote monitoring, notifications, and access to additional dishwasher settings and programmes, depending on the model.
What can you do with LG ThinQ™ on a dishwasher?
With LG ThinQ™, you can receive notifications when a wash cycle is complete, personalise dishwasher settings, and download additional wash cycles designed for specific dish types such as pots and pans, glassware, or overnight care.
When is LG ThinQ™ useful for dishwasher users?
LG ThinQ™ can be useful for users who prefer to monitor their dishwasher remotely via Wi-Fi, manage settings more conveniently, or adapt wash programmes to different cleaning needs. It may also help users stay informed about cycle progress without being in the kitchen.
Can LG ThinQ™ replace manual dishwasher controls?
LG ThinQ™ complements manual controls rather than replacing them. While certain settings and monitoring features are available through the smart app, core dishwasher operation can still be managed directly on the appliance.
Do all LG dishwashers support LG ThinQ™ features?
Not all LG dishwashers support LG ThinQ™. Smart connectivity features vary by model and region, so availability and functionality should be checked before purchase.
Should LG ThinQ™ be a deciding factor when choosing a dishwasher?
LG ThinQ™ may be worth considering if smart monitoring, personalised settings, and added convenience fit your lifestyle. When choosing a dishwasher, it can be reviewed alongside cleaning, drying, and installation features to find the right overall balance.