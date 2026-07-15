What Is LG ThinQ™ for Dishwashers and What Can It Do?

LG ThinQ™ for dishwashers is a smart connectivity feature that helps you monitor, customise, and manage your dishwasher from your smart device.

Through the LG ThinQ™ app, you can receive cycle completion notifications, personalise settings, and download additional wash programmes designed for different dishwashing needs.

This page explains how LG ThinQ™ works with dishwashers, what you can do with connected features, and when smart control may be useful in everyday use.