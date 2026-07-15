What is the standard dishwasher size?

Most full-size dishwashers follow standard cabinet dimensions, making installation and replacement easier in typical kitchens. In many regions, the standard dishwasher width is approximately 60 cm (24 inches). Compact or slim models, where available, are typically around 45 cm (18 inches) wide and are designed for smaller kitchens or limited spaces. Dishwasher dimensions typically include width, height, and depth. Width is the measurement most commonly used when comparing models. Exact measurements can vary slightly by model and installation type, so it is important to check product specifications before purchase.

This page explains what is considered a standard dishwasher size, how compact models differ, and what to consider when choosing the right size for your kitchen.