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Dishwashers
What Is the Standard Dishwasher Size?
Most full-size dishwashers follow standard cabinet dimensions, making installation and replacement easier in typical kitchens. In many regions, the standard dishwasher width is approximately 60 cm (24 inches). Compact or slim models, where available, are typically around 45 cm (18 inches) wide and are designed for smaller kitchens or limited spaces. Dishwasher dimensions typically include width, height, and depth. Width is the measurement most commonly used when comparing models. Exact measurements can vary slightly by model and installation type, so it is important to check product specifications before purchase.
This page explains what is considered a standard dishwasher size, how compact models differ, and what to consider when choosing the right size for your kitchen.
FAQ
What is the standard dishwasher size?
The standard dishwasher size in many markets is approximately 60 cm (24 inches) wide. Most full-size dishwashers are designed to fit standard kitchen cabinet openings built around this width. Height is typically around 85 cm (34–35 inches), and depth is generally close to 60 cm (24 inches), although exact dimensions may vary slightly by model and installation type.
Are there compact or slim dishwasher sizes?
Yes. In addition to standard 60 cm models, you may also find compact or slim dishwashers that are approximately 45 cm (18 inches) wide. These models are designed for smaller kitchens, apartments, or households with lower dishwashing capacity needs. Availability may vary by country and product lineup.
Is dishwasher size the same as dishwasher capacity?
Dishwasher size usually refers to the external dimensions of the appliance, such as width, height, and depth. Capacity refers to how much it can hold inside, and is often described in place settings. This means two dishwashers with a similar external size may still differ in internal loading capacity depending on the rack design and layout.
Which dishwasher size should I choose?
Choosing the right dishwasher size depends on your kitchen space and household needs.
A 60 cm (24-inch) dishwasher is typically suitable for families and standard cabinet openings.
A 45 cm (18-inch) compact dishwasher may be a better fit for smaller kitchens, apartments, or households with lighter dishwashing needs.
Always measure your cabinet opening and check product specifications before purchase.
Is a 45 cm dishwasher big enough for a family?
A 45 cm dishwasher may work well for small households or limited kitchen space. For larger families or frequent entertaining, a 60 cm dishwasher typically offers greater capacity and may better support daily dishwashing needs. Capacity suitability depends on household size and usage habits.
What size dishwasher is best for a small kitchen?
For small kitchens, a 45 cm compact dishwasher can help make better use of available cabinet space. If space allows, a 60 cm dishwasher generally offers greater loading capacity and more flexible rack configurations. However, actual capacity may vary by model and internal design. Careful measurement of the installation space and review of product specifications is recommended before making a decision.
Do all dishwashers follow the same size standards?
Most full-size dishwashers are designed around standard cabinet dimensions so they fit common kitchen layouts. However, exact measurements can vary slightly by brand, installation type (freestanding or built-in), and regional standards. Always review the official product dimensions before installation.
How do I know which dishwasher size is right for my kitchen?
Choosing the right dishwasher size usually comes down to a few practical factors:
Available cabinet width
Kitchen layout and installation type
Household size and typical dishwashing volume
If your kitchen is designed for a standard cabinet opening, a 60 cm model is usually appropriate. For smaller spaces, a 45 cm model may be considered where available.
Measuring your installation space carefully before purchase helps ensure proper fit.
Which dishwasher size should I choose?
To measure for a dishwasher, you only need three simple steps. Focus on the dishwasher width, height, and depth to ensure a proper fit.
1. Dishwasher width
Measure the space from one cabinet side to the other. Leave a small gap on each side for easier installation, rather than making it too tight.
2. Dishwasher height
Measure from the floor to the underside of the countertop. Take measurements at both the front and back of the opening to account for any uneven surfaces.
3. Dishwasher depth
Measure from the back wall to the front edge of the cabinets. Also, make sure there’s enough clearance in front to open the door comfortably.
Tip: Don’t forget to check where utility connections (water, drain, power) are located, as this can affect installation.