Which Dishwasher Is Right for You: Freestanding or Built-in?

Choosing the right dishwasher depends on how your kitchen is designed, how much installation flexibility you need, and the look you want to achieve. While all dishwashers follow a similar cleaning process, installation type can significantly affect convenience, space usage, and overall kitchen integration.

This page explains the key differences between freestanding and built-in dishwashers, how each type is installed, what kinds of kitchens they suit best, and which option may better match your daily needs.